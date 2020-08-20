Virginia Beach house fire sends one person to hospital, displaces five others

VIRGINIA BEACH. Va. (WAVY) — Several people were displaced from their Virginia Beach home Wednesday after it caught fire, one of them was also taken to a hospital.
According to firefighters, they arrived at the home in the 4900 block of Whipaway Lane just before 1 p.m. to find fire spreading to the attic.
They say the fire was put out in under than an hour, but five people were displaced as a result of the burn.
First responders add that two people were checked for injuries on scene, but only one was transported to a local hospital. The other person refused further treatment.
