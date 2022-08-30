VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is hosting multiple free Monkeypox vaccination clinics this week.

Monkeypox is a rare, contagious rash illness caused by the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox causes milder illness than smallpox, but some symptoms can be severe. The monkeypox virus can spread from animals to people and from person to person.

The risk to the community is considered low at this time. Anyone can get and spread monkeypox; however, it is currently being spread by close contact with an infected person.

Monkeypox can spread from person to person through:

Sexual or intimate contact (including oral, anal, and vaginal sex)

Hugging, kissing, cuddling, and massage

Sharing a bed, sharing a towel, or sharing clothes that have not been washed

In Virginia, a two-dose series of a monkeypox vaccine (JYNNEOS) is recommended for individuals who identify with any of the following groups:

All people, of any sexual orientation or gender, who have had anonymous or multiple (more than one) sexual partners in the last two weeks; or

Sex workers (of any sexual orientation or gender); or

Staff (of any sexual orientation or gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (such as bathhouses, sex clubs)

Appointments are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted. Visit the links below to schedule your appointment time:

For more information on monkeypox vaccines, visit the VDH website or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention monkeypox website.