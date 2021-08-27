Virginia Beach hosting informational meetings on Flood Protection program

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach is scheduled to hold two informational meetings for residents to learn more about the proposed Flood Protection Program and an upcoming bond referendum on the issue.

The referendum will be on the Nov. 2 ballot. Residents will decide whether City Council should increase the real estate tax rate to fund flood protection projects.

In-person and virtual community information meetings are being held throughout September and October.

So far, here’s what’s scheduled:

Friday, Sept. 10, noon (virtual): Click here to register

Thursday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m., Municipal Center Bldg. 19 (in person)

Information on future meetings will be released as it’s available.

For more information on the proposed program, click here.