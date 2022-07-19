VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is hosting a free event with contracting opportunities.

Virginia Beach City’s Small, Women, and Minority-owned (SWaM) Business Office is hosting the second City of Virginia Beach Industry Day set for August 8.



The event is open to engineers, contractors and anyone interested in doing business with the city. The in-person event invites participants to learn about upcoming contracting opportunities for several projects and insights on navigating the City’s procurement process.

Staff from various City departments, Purchasing Division, and the SWaM Business Office will share presentations.

Industry Day is set from 9 a.m. to noon at The HIVE located at 140 Independence Blvd. Attendees can register HERE.