VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach city leaders are set to host a dedication ceremony for Patriots Park.

The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. The brief event will include remarks from City officials and an overview of Kempsville’s history by Dr. Stephen Mansfield. Three interpretive signs about Historic Kempsville will be unveiled during the event. A light refreshment will be provided after the event by Circa 1734, a bakery located in the nearby historic Carraway House.

The park is located in a commercial area of Kempsville at 403 S Witchduck Road, created as part of the Historic Kempsville Master Plan that is being implemented to reimagine one of the busiest intersections in Virginia Beach.

The dedication event is free and open to the public.