VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – This week is recognized as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Cities across the nation are holding events under this year’s theme of “Rights, access, equity for all victims.”

At a ceremony in Virginia Beach Thursday afternoon, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares served as the guest speaker, following the reading of the proclamation by Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer and remarks by Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle. 

Dyer said, “It takes a united city, not only to prevent crime, but also once it happens, so that we can step forward and help those that need it.”

Attorney General Miyares spoke about several specific cases involving crime victims.

Miyares spent six years in the General Assembly prior to becoming Virginia’s Attorney General. He said, “One of the things that frustrated me is when we were debating the issue criminal justice reform, the one word we rarely ever heard, the one word rarely even mentioned in committee hearings or floor debates, was victims. Woe be us if we forget our victims.”

If you are a victim of crime, there are services available to help you. Use the following contact list to get help or find additional information.

Click here for resources specific to Virginia.

Direct Services for Crime Victims – Toll Free Numbers
Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline800–4–A–CHILD (800–422–4453)
Cyber Civil Rights Initiative (revenge / nonconsensual porn)844–878–2274
Disaster Distress Helpline800–985–5990
love is respect (dating abuse)
TTY Hotline		866–331–9474
866–331–8453
Mothers Against Drunk Driving877–MADD–HELP (877–623–3435)
National Domestic Violence Hotline
TTY Hotline		800–799–7233
800–787–3224
National Elder Fraud Hotline833–FRAUD–11 (833–372–8311)
National Human Trafficking Hotline888–373–7888
National Organization of Parents Of Murdered Children888–818–POMC (888–818–7662)
National Runaway Safeline800–RUNAWAY (800–786–2929)
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
TTY Hotline
Español		800–273–8255
800–799–4889
888–628–9454
Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN)800–656–HOPE (800–656–4673)
Safe Phone Helpline (sexual assault support for the DoD community)877–995–5247
StrongHearts Native Helpline (domestic violence and dating violence support for Native Americans)844–7NATIVE (844–762–8483)
Direct Services for Crime Victims – Online Help
Lifeline Crisis Chathttps://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat
National Helpline for Men Who Were Sexually Abused or Assaultedhttps://1in6.org/helpline
National Sexual Assault Online Hotline
Español		https://hotline.rainn.org/online
https://hotline.rainn.org/es
Safe Online Helpline (sexual assault support for the DoD community)www.safehelpline.org
National Runaway Safeline Chatwww.1800runaway.org
Information and Referrals for Crime Victims
Battered Women’s Justice Project800–903–0111 x 1
Bureau of Indian Affairs Indian Country Child Abuse Hotline800–633–5155
Federal Trade Commission IdentityTheft.gov
Español		https://identitytheft.gov
https://robodeidentidad.gov
National Center for Missing & Exploited Children800–843–5678
National Crime Victim Bar Associationhttps://victimbar.org
National Crime Victim Law Institute Victim Resource Maphttps://law.lclark.edu/centers/national_crime_victim_law
_institute/for_victims/self_help
National Organization for Victim Assistance800–TRY–NOVA (800–879–6682)
National Resource Center on Domestic Violence
TTY Hotline		800–537–2238 x 5
800–553–2508
Office for Victims of Crime Resource Center
TTY Hotline		800–851–3420
301–240–6310
ReportFraud.ftc.gov
Español		https://reportfraud.ftc.gov
https://reportefraude.ftc.gov
Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline
TYY Helpline		877–662–HELP (800–622–4357)
800–487–4889
Tribal Resource Tool: Resources for Survivors of Crime and Abusewww.tribalresourcetool.org
U.S. Department of Justice Elder Abuse Initiative
Español		www.justice.gov/elderjustice/find-support-elder-abuse
www.justice.gov/elderjustice-espanol
VictimConnect (live anonymous referrals and support for victims of crime)855–4–VICTIM (855–484–2846)
http://victimconnect.org/get-help/victimconnect-chat
Victims Engagement and Services Line (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)833–383–1465
WomensLaw.org Email Hotlinehttps://hotline.womenslaw.org
https://hotline.womenslaw.org/es