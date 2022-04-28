VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – This week is recognized as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Cities across the nation are holding events under this year’s theme of “Rights, access, equity for all victims.”

At a ceremony in Virginia Beach Thursday afternoon, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares served as the guest speaker, following the reading of the proclamation by Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer and remarks by Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle.

Dyer said, “It takes a united city, not only to prevent crime, but also once it happens, so that we can step forward and help those that need it.”

Attorney General Miyares spoke about several specific cases involving crime victims.

Miyares spent six years in the General Assembly prior to becoming Virginia’s Attorney General. He said, “One of the things that frustrated me is when we were debating the issue criminal justice reform, the one word we rarely ever heard, the one word rarely even mentioned in committee hearings or floor debates, was victims. Woe be us if we forget our victims.”

If you are a victim of crime, there are services available to help you. Use the following contact list to get help or find additional information.

Click here for resources specific to Virginia.