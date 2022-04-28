VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – This week is recognized as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
Cities across the nation are holding events under this year’s theme of “Rights, access, equity for all victims.”
At a ceremony in Virginia Beach Thursday afternoon, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares served as the guest speaker, following the reading of the proclamation by Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer and remarks by Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle.
Dyer said, “It takes a united city, not only to prevent crime, but also once it happens, so that we can step forward and help those that need it.”
Attorney General Miyares spoke about several specific cases involving crime victims.
Miyares spent six years in the General Assembly prior to becoming Virginia’s Attorney General. He said, “One of the things that frustrated me is when we were debating the issue criminal justice reform, the one word we rarely ever heard, the one word rarely even mentioned in committee hearings or floor debates, was victims. Woe be us if we forget our victims.”
If you are a victim of crime, there are services available to help you. Use the following contact list to get help or find additional information.
Click here for resources specific to Virginia.
|Direct Services for Crime Victims – Toll Free Numbers
|Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline
|800–4–A–CHILD (800–422–4453)
|Cyber Civil Rights Initiative (revenge / nonconsensual porn)
|844–878–2274
|Disaster Distress Helpline
|800–985–5990
|love is respect (dating abuse)
TTY Hotline
|866–331–9474
866–331–8453
|Mothers Against Drunk Driving
|877–MADD–HELP (877–623–3435)
|National Domestic Violence Hotline
TTY Hotline
|800–799–7233
800–787–3224
|National Elder Fraud Hotline
|833–FRAUD–11 (833–372–8311)
|National Human Trafficking Hotline
|888–373–7888
|National Organization of Parents Of Murdered Children
|888–818–POMC (888–818–7662)
|National Runaway Safeline
|800–RUNAWAY (800–786–2929)
|National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
TTY Hotline
Español
|800–273–8255
800–799–4889
888–628–9454
|Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN)
|800–656–HOPE (800–656–4673)
|Safe Phone Helpline (sexual assault support for the DoD community)
|877–995–5247
|StrongHearts Native Helpline (domestic violence and dating violence support for Native Americans)
|844–7NATIVE (844–762–8483)
|Direct Services for Crime Victims – Online Help
|Lifeline Crisis Chat
|https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat
|National Helpline for Men Who Were Sexually Abused or Assaulted
|https://1in6.org/helpline
|National Sexual Assault Online Hotline
Español
|https://hotline.rainn.org/online
https://hotline.rainn.org/es
|Safe Online Helpline (sexual assault support for the DoD community)
|www.safehelpline.org
|National Runaway Safeline Chat
|www.1800runaway.org
|Information and Referrals for Crime Victims
|Battered Women’s Justice Project
|800–903–0111 x 1
|Bureau of Indian Affairs Indian Country Child Abuse Hotline
|800–633–5155
|Federal Trade Commission IdentityTheft.gov
Español
|https://identitytheft.gov
https://robodeidentidad.gov
|National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
|800–843–5678
|National Crime Victim Bar Association
|https://victimbar.org
|National Crime Victim Law Institute Victim Resource Map
|https://law.lclark.edu/centers/national_crime_victim_law
_institute/for_victims/self_help
|National Organization for Victim Assistance
|800–TRY–NOVA (800–879–6682)
|National Resource Center on Domestic Violence
TTY Hotline
|800–537–2238 x 5
800–553–2508
|Office for Victims of Crime Resource Center
TTY Hotline
|800–851–3420
301–240–6310
|ReportFraud.ftc.gov
Español
|https://reportfraud.ftc.gov
https://reportefraude.ftc.gov
|Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline
TYY Helpline
|877–662–HELP (800–622–4357)
800–487–4889
|Tribal Resource Tool: Resources for Survivors of Crime and Abuse
|www.tribalresourcetool.org
|U.S. Department of Justice Elder Abuse Initiative
Español
|www.justice.gov/elderjustice/find-support-elder-abuse
www.justice.gov/elderjustice-espanol
|VictimConnect (live anonymous referrals and support for victims of crime)
|855–4–VICTIM (855–484–2846)
http://victimconnect.org/get-help/victimconnect-chat
|Victims Engagement and Services Line (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)
|833–383–1465
|WomensLaw.org Email Hotline
|https://hotline.womenslaw.org
https://hotline.womenslaw.org/es