Virginia Beach holding flood protection program citizen information meeting Friday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Flooding is a persistent issue in parts of Virginia Beach. Friday afternoon, the city is holding a meeting to discuss a proposed flood protection program.

The program will be up for a vote on the November 2 ballot.

If voters approve the referendum, the city would increase the real estate tax to fund flood protection projects.

Friday’s virtual meeting is to help residents understand the referendum. It begins at noon.

Click here to join the virtual event.

The city has another citizen information meeting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 30 at the Municipal Center Building #10. That meeting is expected to be in-person.