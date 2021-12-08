Virginia Beach History Museums to host ‘400 Years of Thorowgood’ virtual event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach History Museums is celebrating 400 years of Thorowgood.

Titled “Conversation with a Curator: 400 Years of Thorowgood,” the virtual event is Thursday, Dec. 16, from 6-7 p.m. via WebEx.

This December marks 400 years since Adam Thorowgood arrived in the “New World” and became a leader in the early Virginia Colony. He was the great-grandfather of Argall Thorowgood II, who built the historic Thoroughgood House.

During the virtual event, Virginia Beach History Museums will discuss indentured servitude, Adam’s life, his role in the establishment of Princess Anne County, and more!

This event is FREE and open to the public, but advanced registration is required.