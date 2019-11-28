Virginia Beach History Museums presents a unique adaptation of ‘A Christmas Carol’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — ​One man will play more than forty roles in a unique adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

The performances will take place Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Lynnhaven House Colonial Education Center, 405 Wishart Road.

Audiences can experience “A Christmas Carol” like never before with Virginia Commission for the Arts actor, John Hardy.

“Most of the time, when acting in a play of film, an actor has the job of creating one character. The challenge of creating 40 is the reason this production is a unique event to experience. Even if an audience member has seen a previous production of A Christmas Carol, they have not seen it done like this.” – John Hardy, performer

The Lynnhaven House Colonial Education Center will be transformed into a Victorian-era Christmas cottage and studio theater for the experience.

The performance is expected to run about 75 minutes and will be followed by a post-show holiday reception.

The Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts gave a grant to make the event possible.

Event coordinators say each night will feature special raffles during the reception.

A limited number of seats are available for each evening’s performance and celebration. The program is acceptable for all ages, but it is best suited for audiences 10 years of age and older.

Doors open at 7 p.m., showtime is at 7:30 p.m., with the reception following the performance.

Tickets are $15 per person and available for purchase online or at the Francis Land House, 3131 Virginia Beach Blvd., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by calling 757-385-5100.