Virginia Beach high school student brought weapon to school on Wednesday, school officials say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — School officials are encouraging families to remind their students about the consequences of bringing a weapon to school after a high school student brought a gun to campus.

The student who had the weapon, which was brought to Landstown High School on Wednesday, was not identified.

The student was taken into police custody, the school division said.

Parents and guardians received the following email after the incident:

This is Dr. Paula Johnson, Principal, with an important message about school safety. I need to make you aware that one of our students brought a weapon on school property today. Please be assured that everyone is safe, and the student involved is in police custody. Families, please talk to your children about the important role they play in school safety. Remind them that weapons of any kind, even toys, are not allowed on school property for any reason. Having a weapon at school leads to very serious consequences. In addition, please tell your children that if they see something concerning, they should say something to an adult. Student safety continues to be the most important part of our jobs, and it is a responsibility that the entire Landstown High School staff takes very seriously. Thank you for your support.

10 On Your Side reached out to Virginia Beach police Thursday morning to request more information on the incident, including the time of the incident, where the gun was located and whether the student is facing charges.

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, police had not responded to the request for information.

Several students have been found with guns recently at schools in Hampton Roads.

Earlier this week, a second-grader was found with a loaded gun at a Chesapeake elementary school.

On Nov. 5, Hampton Police confirmed a student arrived at Burbank Elementary around 8:45 a.m. with a loaded gun. However, there was no bullet in the chamber.

And a student was reportedly seen with a weapon on the campus of Floyd E. Kellam High School in Virginia Beach in late October. The student was taken into custody and is facing charges, police confirmed.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.