Virginia Beach high school bus, moped involved in crash on Friday afternoon

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A school bus from Ocean Lakes High School was involved in a crash with a moped on Friday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of Firefall Road and Bold Ruler Drive. That is less than a mile from the high school.

School officials tell 10 On Your Side that none of the 19 students on the bus were injured.

It was not made immediately clear how the incident happened or if the moped driver was injured.

