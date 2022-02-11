Virginia Beach high school bus, moped involved in crash on Friday afternoon

Virginia Beach

No students were injured.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A school bus from Ocean Lakes High School was involved in a crash with a moped on Friday afternoon.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Police say the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of Firefall Road and Bold Ruler Drive. That is less than a mile from the high school.

School officials tell 10 On Your Side that none of the 19 students on the bus were injured.

It was not made immediately clear how the incident happened or if the moped driver was injured.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10