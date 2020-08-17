Virginia Beach health officials to hold 2 free COVID-19 community testing events this week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will hold two free COVID-19 community testing events.
The testing events are:
- Thursday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. – noon
Union Baptist Church, 4608 South Blvd.
- Saturday, Aug. 22, 10 a.m. – noon
Lake Edward Park, at Hampshire Way and Newtown Road
At both events, VBDPH staff and Virginia Beach Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) volunteers will administer the PCR testing for adults and children ages 13 years and older.
Participants must wear a face covering. Walk-up registration and testing will be provided, while supplies last.
VBDPH will provide testing only during the events and not medical care or treatment.
For those with medical emergencies or severe COVID-19 symptoms, please seek immediate medical attention and do not wait for this event.
Health care providers across Hampton Roads are offering coronavirus testing in the area.
To find the nearest COVID-19 testing near you, click here.
