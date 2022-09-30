VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is hosting a free COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic Wednesday, October 5.

The clinic will be open from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the New Light Full Gospel Baptist Church, located at 5549 Indian River Road.

All vaccines and boosters will be available Wednesday. Anyone between the ages of 5-17 needs to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine and booster are recommended, but walk-ins will be accepted. Flu vaccinations will be given as walk-ins only. Use the links below to schedule an appointment.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Vaccines for COVID-19” page.