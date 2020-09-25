Virginia Beach Health Department to host free COVID-19 community testing event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health announced they will host a free COVID-19 community-based testing event on Wednesday, September 30.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Green Run Homes Association Clubhouse located at 1248 Green Garden Circle.
The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health said in a press release, staff and Virginia Beach Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will conduct the PCR testing for adults and children ages 13 years and older.
All participants must wear a face covering.
The tests are on a first-come-first start basis. VBDPH said they will provide testing only during the event, and offer no additional medical care or treatment.
Health officials said those with medical emergencies or severe COVID-19 symptoms, should seek immediate medical attention and do not wait for this event.
For additional information on the event, visit the city of Virginia Beach’s website.
