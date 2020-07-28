Virginia Beach Health Department offering free COVID-19 testing on Friday

Lab technician James Donald, right, uses a nasal swab to test Hugo Marti for COVID-19, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the AHEPA Apartments in Miami. Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo and Prime Care Family Medical Centers opened the free testing site to test the residents of the senior apartments. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Health Department is holding a free COVID-19 community-based testing event on Friday, July 31.

The testing event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the First Lynnhaven Baptist Church, located at 2744 Robert Jackson Drive.

For this event, Virginia Beach Department of Public Health staff and Virginia Beach Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) volunteers will administer the PCR testing for adults and children ages 13 years and older.

Participants in this free walk-up testing event must wear a face covering.

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is offering walk-up registration and testing, while supplies last.

VBDPH will be providing only testing during the event and not medical care or treatment. For those with medical emergencies or severe COVID-19 symptoms, seek immediate medical attention and do not wait for this event.

