Virginia Beach Health Department hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at local church

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at a local church.

The free COVID-19 vaccination clinic is on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. at New Light Baptist Church which is located at 5549 Indian River Road.

Adults will have the option of either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Residents 12-18 years old will be offered the Pfizer vaccine and will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

For residents who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

Booster shots are also recommended for those who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, are 18 and older, and were vaccinated two or more months ago. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose.

All vaccines continue to be highly effective at reducing the risk of serious illness, hospitalization or death, even with the Delta variant. Vaccination continues to be the best way to stop the spread of the virus.

Appointments for Wednesday are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted. Visit the links below to schedule your appointment time.