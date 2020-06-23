Virginia Beach Health Department announces free COVID-19 community testing

Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Seattle. The appointment-only drive-through clinic began a day earlier. Health authorities in Washington reported more COVID19 deaths in the state that has been hardest hit by the outbreak. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health (VBDPH) will be holding a free COVID-19 community-based testing.

The event will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Green Run High School, 1700 Dahlia Dr, Virginia Beach.

Officials asks participants in the drive-thru event to remain in their vehicle and wear a face covering. The PCR testing is for adults and children ages 13 years and older.

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is offering drive-thru registration and limited walk-up registration, while supplies last.



VBDPH will be providing only testing during the event and not medical care or treatment.

