Virginia Beach Health Department announces free COVID-19 community testing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health (VBDPH) will be holding a free COVID-19 community-based testing.
The event will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Green Run High School, 1700 Dahlia Dr, Virginia Beach.
Officials asks participants in the drive-thru event to remain in their vehicle and wear a face covering. The PCR testing is for adults and children ages 13 years and older.
The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is offering drive-thru registration and limited walk-up registration, while supplies last.
VBDPH will be providing only testing during the event and not medical care or treatment.
