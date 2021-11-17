Virginia Beach, Hampton, Norfolk rank among nation’s ‘top digital cities’

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Several Hampton Roads cities have landed on this year’s list of the country’s “top digital cities.”

The annual survey was conducted by the Center for Digital Government ranking that measures how cities are employing technology to improve services, engage communities, address social issues and more.

Virginia Beach won 3rd place in the 250K-499K population category for the fifth year in a row. Hampton got 9th place while Norfolk got 10th place in the 125K-250K population category.

“Innovative cities are able to leverage data and harness new technology to enhance the services they provide,” said CDG Vice President Phil Bertolini. “The Center for Digital Government congratulates this year’s winners for putting technology to good use toward improving the lives of constituents and strengthening the relationships they have with their partners.”

Virginia Beach, Hampton, Norfolk, along with the top 10 cities in each population category, will be honored Dec. 8 during the Digital Cities Survey Awards and Workshop.

For more information on the survey, click here.