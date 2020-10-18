Virginia Beach General District Court to close Monday and Tuesday after 4 employees test positive for COVID-19

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach General District Court has been forced to close for two days after several court personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say two non-Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office court personnel and two Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to Court Security recently tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the Virginia Beach General District Court to close on Monday, Oct. 19, and Tuesday, Oct. 20 out of an abundance of caution.

Contact tracing on the deputies was completed on Friday, Oct. 16 which is the same day as their positive test results.

City officials say they plan to complete cleaning and disinfecting of affected areas over the weekend.

No other closures to the Virginia Beach Courthouse have been announced.

Other areas of the building is expected to open for business as usual.

