Virginia Beach General District Court releases updates for court appearance dates and times

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach General District Court released an updated order of operations on May 13 to included courtroom cases and trial appearances that are set in the courtroom.

This information comes shortly after Governor Ralph Northam announced the Forward Virginia blueprint to move the state towards reopening and potentially entering phase one on May 15.

The original in-person court restriction order was originally set to expire May 16 and was recently extended through May 17.

The order is in accordance with the Virginia Supreme Court declarations of judicial emergency and states that the General District Court of Virginia Beach will operate under the following adjusted guidelines effective May 18, and continuing through June 5.

From the list below, one through three are the additions to the most recent update.

Criminal cases set in Courtrooms 1 and 2 will take place as currently scheduled at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 2 p.m. Only those persons directly involved in the cases as parties, witnesses, or attorneys will be permitted in the courtrooms. Cases set in Traffic Courtroom C will take place as currently scheduled at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Only those persons directly involved in the cases as parties, witnesses, or attorneys will be permitted in the courtroom. Contested civil trials set for 10 a.m. in Civil Courtroom B will take place as currently scheduled. Only those persons directly involved in the cases as parties, witnesses, or attorneys will be permitted in the courtroom. Felony bond hearings will be conducted at 8 a.m. in Traffic Courtroom D. Inmates will appear via video feed from the jail. Misdemeanor bond hearings will be held at 9 a.m. in Traffic Courtroom D. Inmates will appear via video feed from the jail. Arraignments will be held at 10 a.m. in Traffic Courtroom D. Inmates will appear via video feed from the jail. Petitions for protective orders and for release of impounded vehicles may be submitted to the clerk’s office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Petitions for emergency medical and mental health treatment may be submitted to the clerk’s office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Garnishment exemption motions and summons on joint accounts may be submitted to the clerk’s between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Hearings on said motions will be heard at 2 p.m. in Traffic Courtroom D.

Aside from the listed above instances, city officials said that people will not be admitted into the courtrooms without court permission.

Additionally, court officials remind the public of the following:

“All persons permitted to enter the courthouse are strongly encouraged to wear face masks or covering.”

“All cases set in Traffic Courtrooms A and B that are scheduled to be heard from May 18, through June 5, are hereby continued. All parties to such cases will receive mailed notice of their new court dates.”

Case information can be found online. Detailed information including times, case hearing dates, and new civil case filings can be found online.

More information on the Virginia General District Court can be found on the judicial system’s website.

