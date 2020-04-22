Virginia Beach General District Court releases operation guideline updates

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach General District Court released an updated and extended order of operations on April 22 as the coronavirus closures continue.

According to a statement released by city officials, the original order was set to expire May 16 and effective immediately will be extended through May 17.

The order is in accordance with the Virginia Supreme Court declarations of judicial emergency and states that the General District Court of Virginia Beach will operate under the following guidelines:

Felony bond hearings will be conducted at 8:00 a.m. in Traffic Courtroom D. Inmates will appear via video feed from the jail. Misdemeanor bond hearings will be held at 9:00 a.m. in Traffic Courtroom D. Inmates will appear via video feed from the jail. Arraignments will be held at 10:00 a.m. in Traffic Courtroom D. Inmates will appear via video feed from the jail. Petitions for protective orders and for release of impounded vehicles may be submitted to the clerk’s office between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Petitions for emergency medical and mental health treatment may be submitted to the clerk’s office between 8:00 and 4:00 p.m. Garnishment exemption motions and summons on joint accounts may be submitted to the clerk’s between 8:00 and 4:00 p.m. Hearings on said motions will be heard at 2:00 p.m. in Traffic Courtroom D.

Aside from the listed above instances, city officials said that people will not be admitted into the courtrooms without court permission.

Criminal and traffic cases scheduled for April 27 through May 17 are continued and notices will be mailed to those involved with further information and dates. Case information can also be found online.

Civil cases, including protective order hearings, scheduled for April 27 through May 17 are continued for 30 days from the originally scheduled date. Current preliminary protective orders remain in effect until the new hearing date. Detailed information including times, case hearing dates, and new civil case filings can be found online.

More information on the Virginia General District Court can be found on the judicial system’s website.

