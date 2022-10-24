VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is paying tribute to and honoring all veterans at the annual Tidewater Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony.

The event is set for Friday, Nov. 11, at 9 a.m. More than 120 units with multiple components will march or perform during this year’s parade, hosted by the Hampton Roads Council of Veterans Organizations (HRCVO).

The new parade route begins on 16th Street and Atlantic Avenue. Units will travel north, turning left onto Virginia Beach Boulevard to Baltic Avenue, where the units will turn right and head toward 19th Street. The parade ends in front of the Tidewater Veterans Memorial on 19th Street

You can see the route map HERE.

The parade will include military units from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard that represent military installations across the region. Veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Desert Shield, Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom will participate.

After the parade, a formal ceremony will be held at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial, which includes military and civilian honors to veterans. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer will deliver the keynote address.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, an advance ticketed luncheon will be held at the DoubleTree Hotel, 1900 Pavilion Drive, next to the Virginia Beach Convention Center. To purchase tickets, call 757-467-9017 by Oct. 30. Tickets must be presented and will not be sold at the door.