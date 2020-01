VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters were called to a garage fire in Virginia Beach Friday.

The call came in just before noon for crews to respond to the 8500 block of Ocean Front Avenue.

According to fire department spokesman Art Kohn, they were able to contain the fire to the garage. Firefighters put out the fire in less than ten minutes and there were no injuries reported.

Kohn said the fire was believed to be accidental, but remains under investigation.