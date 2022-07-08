A look north from the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on May 4, 2022. (WAVY Photo/Wyatt Young)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Funk Fest is returning to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront at the end of the summer, with two nights of free live music on August 26 and 27.

This year’s lineup includes “Car Wash” singers Rose Royce and British R&B band Loose Ends, best known for “Hangin on a String” and “Slow Down.”

Loose Ends goes on at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, August 26 with special guests EU Band and DJ Heart Attack. Rose Royce starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday with special guests Midnight Star and DJ Heart Attack.

The festival runs from 24th Street to 26th Street. General admission is free, but if you’d like to be closer to the 24th Street stage there are tickets available starting Monday, July 11 at 10 a.m. Those tickets have dedicated portable restrooms and a cash bar, and seating is guaranteed.

General admission is first-come, first-served.

This year’s festival was moved to 24th Street due to new city guidelines for safe crowd entry and exits, and capacity limits.

For more information, click here.