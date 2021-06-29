Virginia Beach foundation accepting grant proposals for programs to help prevent, end homelessness

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach foundation is now accepting grant proposals from organizations that are working to help prevent and end homelessness in the city.

VB Home Now is looking for projects for calendar year 2022 and “will prioritize funding requests that provide resources, create partnerships, and address gaps within the community that directly impact the homeless and those at risk of becoming homeless.”

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, and the application package can be found here.



For more information about VB Home Now and the grant application process, contact Erin Walker, resource development coordinator, at 757-385-5760 or ewalker@vbgov.com.