Virginia Beach flying red flags at all beaches due to rough surf, possible rip currents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials are flying red flags are at all beaches in Virginia Sunday due to rough surf and possible rip currents.

Residents are advised to heed warning from lifeguards before going into the water.

The guidelines include Resort, Croatan, North End, and Sandbridge among other beaches.

