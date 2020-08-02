VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials are flying red flags are at all beaches in Virginia Sunday due to rough surf and possible rip currents.
Residents are advised to heed warning from lifeguards before going into the water.
The guidelines include Resort, Croatan, North End, and Sandbridge among other beaches.
Latest Posts
- Virginia Beach flying red flags at all beaches due to rough surf, possible rip currents
- Video: Teen’s one-armed golf swing goes viral
- WATCH: NASA’s SpaceX crew splashdown
- Marines halt search for 8 missing troops, all presumed dead
- Barron Trump’s private school to stay closed for now