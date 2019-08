VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach are flying red flags at all beaches on Saturday due to rough surf and high winds.

According to a tweet posted by the city of Virginia Beach, all beaches in the city are flying red flags on Saturday.

The announcement includes Croatan, North End, Resort, and Sandbridge beaches for the red flags.

Officials advise the public to ask the lifeguards before heading into the water.