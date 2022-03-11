Virginia Beach Fishing Pier under contract

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The iconic Virginia Beach Fishing Pier is under contract.

On Friday, officials confirmed to 10 On Your Side that the pier is under contract to be purchased by owners of Sunsations USA. They already own the property across Atlantic Avenue from the pier.

They were the ones to build the Pier Shops in 2016.

Originally built in 1950, the pier has only been owned by five families over the past several decades.

Today the pier is home to fishing, Ocean Eddies Seafood Restaurant and retail.

Although the purchase price hasn’t been released publically, the Virginia Beach City Council is expected to consider transferring management responsibilities at their meeting on March 15.

Councilman Linwood Branch says he has not seen any proposals to change the pier in any way.

That is important to note four years after a proposal for the pier caused controversy. At that time, families who own the pier said they would no longer negotiate with the city to redevelop their land at 15th Street.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.