Virginia Beach first responders holding briefing to discuss response to fatal June motorcycle crash on Atlantis Drive

App users: Click here to watch live.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach first responders are holding a briefing to “address misperceptions and inaccurate reports” involving emergency crews’ response to a fatal motorcycle crash last month.

Virginia Beach firefighters said an “unruly crowd gathered and rapidly grew in size and out of control, surrounding the scene” while they were trying to save the life of a motorcyclist back on June 29 in the 900 block of Atlantis Drive. The crash victim, 28-year-old Carl Lee Walton Jr., died from his injuries on the way to the way to the hospital, according to Virginia Beach Police.

Previous coverage: Virginia Beach first responders ‘pushed and kicked’ while responding to a deadly motorcycle crash

A Virginia Beach Fire Department daily briefing report obtained by WAVY-TV 10 said that some from the crash scene followed an ambulance to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and began to “jump on, kick and hit multiple EMS vehicles causing damage.”

Virginia Beach Fire spokesperson Art Kohn confirmed with 10 On Your Side after the incident that no first responders were injured as a result of what occurred.

Virginia Beach Fire Chief Dave Hutcheson will represent emergency response agencies at the briefing, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. in the 900 block of Atlantis Drive.

WAVY will carry the briefing live here online and on Facebook.