VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On September 2, 2022, the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a call about a dachshund that had fallen into a well.

Chloe, a 18 lb. 13-year-old dachshund, had fallen into a hole where a dried up well had previously been and got stuck on a pipe about 10 feet down. Firefighting crews from Engine 20, Ladder 16, and Rescue 2, carefully placed a rope around her to keep her from falling off the pipe, and to secure her while they worked to remove her.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to the call and rescued Chloe in less than an hour. She was rescued in good condition and looked over by Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services.