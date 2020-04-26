Virginia Beach firefighters honor a local boy’s wish

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Fire Department Station 19 firefighters paid a visit to a boy who wrote them a letter about being a firefighter.

“At first, my heart stopped when I saw a fire truck in front of our house and firefighters at our door, but then they said they were here because they received a letter from Brody,” said the mother, Abby Rosenthal.

Rosenthal said the crew wrote Body back but had no stamps so, they decided to hand-deliver the letter.

The kids also got the chance to play in the fire trucks and turn on the fire lights.

(Photo courtesy Abby & Brandon Rothschild)

