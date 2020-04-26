Virginia Beach firefighters honor a local boy’s wish

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy Abby & Brandon Rothschild)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Fire Department Station 19 firefighters paid a visit to a boy who wrote them a letter about being a firefighter.

“At first, my heart stopped when I saw a fire truck in front of our house and firefighters at our door, but then they said they were here because they received a letter from Brody,” said the mother, Abby Rosenthal.

Rosenthal said the crew wrote Body back but had no stamps so, they decided to hand-deliver the letter.

The kids also got the chance to play in the fire trucks and turn on the fire lights.

  • (Photo courtesy Abby & Brandon Rothschild)
  • (Photo courtesy Abby & Brandon Rothschild)
  • (Photo courtesy Abby & Brandon Rothschild)
  • (Photo courtesy Abby & Brandon Rothschild)
  • (Photo courtesy Abby & Brandon Rothschild)
  • (Photo courtesy Abby & Brandon Rothschild)

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories