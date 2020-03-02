Virginia Beach firefighters help replace stolen tricycle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One man in Virginia Beach has a new way to get to work thanks to the community and the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Travis Thereault’s day was ruined when he discovered that someone had cut the lock for his tricycle, his means of transportation to his job at a local grocery store.

After learning what happened to the young man, Virginia Beach firefighters immediately got to work.

“Travis’s positive outlook and endless smile can pick you up even on your worst day,” said Captain William “Bull” Rostenberg about the young man living with down syndrome whom the firefighters had grown fond of.

And what’s a better way to lift Travis’ spirits than with the help of the community?

VB firefighters started a “Go Fund Me” page on Facebook to help raise money for Travis’ new tricycle. In just two days, the fundraiser had managed to raise enough money for the tricycle and even had a surplus of more than $800.

Travis donated the surplus to the Special Olympics where he plays on the basketball team.

Last Sunday, firefighters summoned Travis to the Beach Pedlar bicycle shop where they presented him with the new tricycle.