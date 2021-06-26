Virginia Beach firefighter passes away

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday afternoon, the Virginia Beach Fire Department announced that a longtime member of their team has passed away.

Master firefighter Mike Painter died on Thursday evening, according to the Department’s Facebook page.

“I know the coming weeks will be difficult for all of us, but we will support each other as we have through tough times before,” said Chief Hutcheson. “Please keep Mike’s family in your thoughts and prayers in this most difficult time.”

He had been with the department since 1988.