Virginia Beach firefighter passes away

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday afternoon, the Virginia Beach Fire Department announced that a longtime member of their team has passed away.

Master firefighter Mike Painter died on Thursday evening, according to the Department’s Facebook page.

“I know the coming weeks will be difficult for all of us, but we will support each other as we have through tough times before,” said Chief Hutcheson. “Please keep Mike’s family in your thoughts and prayers in this most difficult time.”

He had been with the department since 1988.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10