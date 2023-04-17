VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach firefighter has died Monday in what the department has termed a “line of duty” death. Virginia Beach Professional Fire & EMS, Local 2924 said he died from “occupational cancer.”

The Virginia Beach Fire Department announced on social media Monday that Capt. Matt “Chevy” Chiaverotti has died.

“It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we share the line of duty passing of Captain Matt “Chevy” Chiaverotti,” the Virginia Beach Fire Department said in a Twitter post. “It is impossible to describe the depth of Chevy’s impact on our department and the tragedy of losing him far too soon.”

It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we share the line of duty passing of Captain Matt “Chevy” Chiaverotti. It is impossible to describe the depth of Chevy’s impact on our department & the tragedy of losing him far too soon.@IAFFLocal2924 #VATF2 #captain #firefighter pic.twitter.com/zzbr8VAIUP — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) April 18, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we report the line-of-duty-death of member Captain Matt “Chevy” Chiaverotti. Chevy succumbed to occupational cancer on April 17, 2023. Please keep the Chiaverotti family in your prayers. @VirginiaBeachFD @IAFFMemorial @IAFFofficial pic.twitter.com/RGjK1IWsih — Virginia Beach Professional Fire & EMS, Local 2924 (@IAFFLocal2924) April 17, 2023

His friends and colleagues have described Chiaverotti as a one-of-a-kind hero, and, according to his best friend, Capt. Billy Scott, lived life at a 10 and was “the biggest personality in the room.”

Chiaverotti, an accomplished member of the VBFD and captain of Engine 7, had been diagnosed with Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer (metastatic carcinoma), a rare and aggressive form of cancer that accounts for less than 2% of thyroid cancers.

He was also a FEMA Virginia Task Force 2 Search Team Member, and that work led him to disasters in Haiti and Puerto Rico.