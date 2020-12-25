Virginia Beach Fire responds to structure fire on Settlers Park Dr.

Photos provided by 10 On Your Side Photo Journalist, Cortez Grayson.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A residential fire was reported in the 5200 block of Settlers Park Drive on Christmas Day.

Dispatchers said crews received the call just before 3 p.m.

So far, no injuries have been reported in the fire, authorities said.

10 On Your Side sent a photographer to the scene to access the damage.

