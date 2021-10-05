Virginia Beach Fire responds to overturned sailboat on Atlantic Ave.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Members of the Virginia Beach Fire Department are currently on the scene of an overturned sailboat Tuesday afternoon.
According to police dispatch, the call for the incident came in just before 1:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Atlantic Avenue.
10 On Your Side is still reaching out regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident including possible injuries reported.
No further information has been released.
