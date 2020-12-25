Virginia Beach Fire responded to early morning Christmas fire on Sandra Lane

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Fire crews responded to the 3500 block of Sandra Lane early Christmas morning for a residential fire.

Dispatchers received the call around 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival crews reported fire coming out from the windows of the structure.

All occupants and animals were out of the structure when the Virginia Beach Fire Department arrived.

The fire was found in a bedroom and extended into the attic.

Five occupants and five animals were displaced from the structure, a fire spokesperson said.

In addition, four of the occupants were out of town at the time of the fire.

The remaining occupant was alerted by a smoke detector.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Virginia Beach Fire Marshal’s Office.

Photos by Virginia Beach Fire Department.

