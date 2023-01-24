VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach Fire Department employee pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

Douglas France was arrested back in October after police say he possessed and distributed more than 100 images of child pornography over the instant messaging app Kik.

His arrest was the result of a joint investigation with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Virginia Beach Police Department, according to court records.

The files contained child pornography involving children believed to be as young as 4 years old.

During his court hearing on Monday, he pleaded guilty to the charges. He faces between 5 to 20 years behind bars when he is sentenced on May 26.