VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department will be offering multi-cancer early detection blood tests for current and former firefighters.

The Galleri multi-cancer early detection blood testing will take place May 22 to 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Fire Training Center, located at 927 S Birdneck Rd.

Active firefighters at VBFD and retired firefighters who responded to the F/A-18 mishap are eligible to get the test for free. Other retirees are also able to take the test at a discounted rate ($649).

The Galleri test will screen for more than 50 types of cancer and should be used in addition to other screening tests that healthcare providers recommend.

This testing comes as VBFD works better understand occupational cancers after the department lost Capt. Matt Chiaverotti over a month ago from anaplastic thyroid cancer.

The test is not recommended for those who are 21 years old or younger, pregnant, or undergoing active cancer. To learn more about the test, go to Galleri.com.

