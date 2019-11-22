Virginia Beach Fire Department taking food donations to ‘Extinguish Hunger’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Fire Department is taking food donations to help the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

The fire department aims to help families throughout the region — not just Virginia Beach — with the initiative. So far, the VBFD has delivered more than three tons of food to the foodbank in 2019 alone.

“That translates into more than 4000 meals for people struggling with hunger,” the fire department wrote in a news release.

Residents can drop off nonperishable food items at any city fire department. Collection points are marked by an “Extinguish Hunger” flyer.

Items should be in non-breakable containers and have their nutritional labels intact. Healthy options are preferred, and formula, baby food and diapers are also accepted.

The fire department has been collecting food donations for the foodbank for nearly three years, but the initiative started in 2016 following Hurricane Matthew.

After Matthew, the department collected almost 4,000 pounds of food, equating to 3,300 meals that were distributed to hurricane victims.