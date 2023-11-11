VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Around 5:40 p.m. on Nov. 11, Virginia Beach Fire Department, or VBFD, responded to a call at the Magnuson Hotel on Northampton Boulevard, VBFD said.

Crews arrived around 5:42 p.m., and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor that extended to the attic. The fire was marked under control around 6:10 p.m., but crews were still putting out hot spots until 6:40 p.m., officials said.

Nobody was injured, officials said, and management was able to find accommodations for those affected. The fire started in an outside hallway extending to the attic, but there was no fire damage to the rooms, VBFD said.

WAVY-TV 10’s Raven Payne is heading to the scene to get more information.