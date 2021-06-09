Virginia Beach Fire Department receive Governor’s Award for Excellence in fire service training

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Several members of the Virginia Beach Fire Department received the Governor’s Award for Excellence.

The firefighters received the award on June 4 at the Governor’s 2020 Virginia Fire Service Awards Ceremony. They won in the Virginia Fire Service Training category for “creating and executing a live-fire training scenario” at two high-rise Oceanfront hotels in 2020.

The Governor’s Fire Service Awards were established in 2002 as a formal recognition of excellence in Virginia’s Fire Services. The awards are presented annually to recipients in eight categories, each having its own unique criteria

The Virginia Beach Fire Department worked with both public and private partners to plan and implement the training exercise.



Officials say the exercises led Virginia Beach fire crews to experience and understand unique issues that may arise when responding to a high-rise incident. The training also helped crews hone firefighting skills, test current Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).