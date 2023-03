VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department opened a new station Sunday in the Northwest corridor of the city.

According to a Facebook post, The Burton Station Virginia Beach Fire/EMS Station 22 was open for service at 8 a.m.

The building of the station began with land clearing in May 2021 and now will house an engine, ladder, and ambulance.

Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department

Station hopped into action shortly after it opened by receiving its first 911 call at 9 a.m.