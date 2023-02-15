VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department announces the appointment of a new Deputy Chief of Services, Chief Amy J. Valdez.

Valdez began her fire service career in 1993 at the age of 17, beginning as a volunteer with the VBFD and the Department of Emergency Medical Services, she was later hired by the Virginia Beach Fire Department in 1996.

Valdez earned an associate degree in Emergency Medical Science through Tidewater Community College and a bachelor’s degree in Human Resources with a minor in Leadership from the University of Richmond.

In 2014 she completed her master’s in Public Administration and a master’s certificate in Public Procurement and Contract Management. She has also completed the Executive Fire Officer program through the National Fire Academy and is a credentialed chief fire officer

Valdez is the second female firefighter to hold this position. Her appointment becomes effective February 23, 2023.