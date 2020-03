Photo courtesy of the VBFD Multimedia Services Unit.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Firefighters responded to a commercial fire in the 4700 block of Alicia Drive Sunday morning.

Dispatchers received the call around 11:30 a.m.

Units arrived on the scene to smoke on the 4th floor. The fire was contained to the balcony by the sprinkler system.

Photo courtesy of the VBFD Multimedia Services Unit.

Officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

