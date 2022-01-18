Virginia Beach featured on Man v. Food episode airing Tuesday night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A food show specializing in big portions will highlight a small bakery at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront and two other local staples at 9 p.m. Tuesday night on the Cooking Channel.

May’s Parlor at 27th Street and Pacific was the first to reveal the news Monday night in a Facebook post. It’s the first time Hampton Roads has appeared on the show, which features the host taking on a local restaurant’s eating challenge — many of which have proved to be too much to handle.

“We’ve been keeping a secret!” the post from May’s reads. “We’ve been waiting patiently since last year for the episode to air and that time has come!”

May’s doesn’t feature a food challenge, but does have croissants, one of the three listed items for the show.

Host Casey Webb will also try a street corn fritter-topped burger at Union Alehouse on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

And the big showdown will be at the Egg Bistro, where Webb will face “a dozen-egg duel with the Corned Beef Omelet Challenge.” The challenge includes a corned beef omelet paying homage to the former Jewish Mother restaurant, roasted potatoes and a biscuit– with the total portion of food weighing in at four pounds. Those who finish everything in 30 minutes get an Egg Bistro T-shirt and get added to their online wall of fame.

The show is now in its 10th season and switched from the Travel Channel to the Cooking Channel in 2019. It first ran from 2008 to 2012 with original host Adam Richman before being canceled. It was revived in 2017 with Webb, who, like Richman, isn’t a competitive eater.

The start of season 10 has focused on the Mid-Atlantic. Last week’s episode was in Richmond, and December 28’s featured Delaware’s beaches.