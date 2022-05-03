VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A father and his son in Virginia Beach have been sentenced to almost 35 years combined following a failed marijuana deal that led to a fatal shooting in 2020.

Mickey Walker II, 45, and his son, Mickey Koji Saiheir Walker, 22, were sentenced in Virginia Beach Circuit Court Tuesday.

Walker II pled guilty on August 23, 2021, to second-degree murder, use of a firearm, possession of a schedule I/II drug while in possession of a firearm, possession of a schedule I/II drug, possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana > ½ ounce <5 pounds, and conspiracy to sell/distribute marijuana > ½ ounce <5 pounds. He was sentenced to 43 years in prison with 18 years suspended which means he will serve 25 years.

His son, Mickey Koji Saiheir Walker, pled guilty on November 16, 2021, to voluntary manslaughter, possession of a schedule I/II drug while possession of a firearm, possession of a schedule I/II drug, possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana > ½ ounce <5 pounds, and conspiracy to sell/distribute marijuana > ½ ounce <5 pounds. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison with 15 years and 8 months suspended, which means he will serve 9 years and 4 months.

Mickey Walker II (Courtesy – Virginia Beach Police)

Mickey Koji Saiheir Walker (Courtesy – Virginia Beach Police)

Walker has prior convictions for Contempt of Court and Speeding. Walker II has no prior criminal convictions.

The charges stem from an incident on the morning of January 5, 2020, when Walker met an acquaintance, Davion Bush, with the intent to sell Bush a half-ounce of marijuana.

However, court documents say Bush grabbed the marijuana and drove away without paying for it. Walker attempted to follow Bush’s vehicle for a few minutes on foot, then called his father, Mickey Walker II, to pick him up.



The two searched multiple apartment complexes before locating Bush in a parking spot in an apartment complex on Baker Road.

The two pulled their pick-up truck directly behind Bush’s vehicle, blocking it in the parking spot before getting out and approaching the driver’s side of Bush’s vehicle.

Officials say Bush then tried to back out of the parking spot, but collided with the Walkers’ truck. Walker struck and kicked Bush’s driver door and window, then Walker II pulled out a gun and shot Bush twice. The two then walked back into the truck and rode away together.



The incident was captured on video surveillance from the apartment complex.



When they got to the scene, officers found the victim’s car still running with the driver’s window shattered. Police say the victim had gunshot wounds to his left cheek and left side of his neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several witnesses heard gunshots and called 911. One witness was able to identify the father, Walker II, in a photo line-up as the shooter along with a partial license plate to police.



After further investigation and a search of the victim’s cell phone, police found text messages between Walker and Bush that described plans to meet up that morning for a marijuana deal.



In a search of the Walkers’ home, police found a 9mm pistol which was sent to o the Department of Forensic Science for examination along with two bullet fragments recovered from the victim’s body. The bullets and shell casings were determined to have been fired from the gun found in Walker II’s bedroom.



Additionally, police also found marijuana and distribution materials throughout the home. In Walker’s bedroom, police found $227 cash, a prescription bottle containing cocaine, and an operable .40 Glock pistol containing five (5) cartridges in the magazine.