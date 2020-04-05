Live Now
Virginia Beach farmers market serves community via pre-order and drive-thru pickup

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Drive-thru Old Beach Farmers Market (photo courtesy OBFM)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Old Beach Farmers Market hosted its third successful drive-thru outdoor market on Saturday while abiding by social distancing guidelines.

The marketplace came up with a way for people to continue getting their favorite local goods via pre-order and drive-thru pickups. Pre-orders are a must and available items include foods, baked goods, fresh produce, peanut butter, dairy, dips and more!

To order your items, check the Old Beach Farmers Market Facebook page for a list of weekend participating vendors and how to contact them.

After you get your orders in, the team works to bag it all up for the morning.

Pre-orders for the Saturday drive-thru Old Beach Farmers Market (photo courtesy OBFM)

Then, those that ordered can drive up Saturday between 9 a.m. and noon to grab their goods!

  • Drive-thru Old Beach Farmers Market (photo courtesy OBFM)
  • Drive-thru Old Beach Farmers Market (photo courtesy OBFM)
  • Drive-thru Old Beach Farmers Market (photo courtesy OBFM)
  • Drive-thru Old Beach Farmers Market (photo courtesy OBFM)
  • Drive-thru Old Beach Farmers Market (photo courtesy OBFM)

The marketplace took to social media to thank the community for their involvement.

Old Beach plans to continue the marketplace on Saturdays in the lot behind Croc’s on 19th Street at the oceanfront.

Upcoming schedule:

  • Saturday, April 11 from 9 a.m. until noon
  • Saturday, April 18 from 9 a.m. until noon
  • Saturday, April 25 from 9 a.m. until noon

