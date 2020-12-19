Virginia Beach family puts up reward for information on son’s murder

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Dozens of people gathered together at Lake Edward Park Saturday afternoon in honor of 22-year-old Richard Anderson.

Richard otherwise known as ArJai, was a son, brother, blossoming model, and close friend to many.

“He always just wanted everybody to move in love , be humble, and look out for each other,” said Anderon’s sister, Tyanna.

It’s been a little over a month since ArJai was shot and killed in Virginia Beach. But to Anderson’s family, the pain is as fresh as if it happened yesterday.

“It’s hard waking up every day and expecting to hear him and he’s not there. So, it’s hard it’s definitely hard,” said Anderson’s mom, Tan Mosby.

Family members say Anderson who’s from Henrico, was in the area for a party.

They say he stepped outside to smoke a cigarette when he was murdered in a parking lot during an attempted robbery.



Officials say the incident happened here near Lake Edward Park just after midnight on November 9th.



His mom, Tan Mosby, hopes someone will come forward to help police solve the case. The family is now putting up a substantial award for information leading to a conviction.



“Black lives should matter when it’s our black and brown kids doing this to each other. Now they’ve done it to one of mine and I’m not going for it,” said Mosby.

Police don’t have any suspects but say the preliminary investigation shows the victim was standing in a parking lot when he was approached by an unknown person and shot.

“Nothing they could ever do could bring him back but it would give us some solace to know these people are off the streets,” Mosby explained.

Mosby says her son ArJai was a bright light to everyone around him and they won’t stop until justice is served.



If you know anything, please call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (562-5887). To send a tip via text message on a cell phone, text “VBTIP” to “CRIMES” (274637).