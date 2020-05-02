Virginia Beach family expecting twins loses everything in Friday house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach firefighters responded to a house fire on Aquarius court around 7 p.m. on Friday.

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke pouring from the house. The residents were displaced and two of the pets needed oxygen after being removed from the house.

The family of three is expecting twins and lost all that they own in the fire.

A group of Virginia Beach moms started a fundraiser to try and get some essential items — monetary donations if possible — to help the family get back on their feet before the babies arrive.

More information and how to donate can be found online.

